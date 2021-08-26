Calendar of events 8-26-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Thursday

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

Poteau area hiring fair at Reynolds Center 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school football: Panama, Morris at Warner scrimmage

High school softball: Hugo at Heavener; Howe at Oktaha; Cameron, Spiro at Keota; Whitesboro at Pittsburg; Poteau at Stigler; Talihina at Kiowa

High school baseball: Howe at Oktaha; Cameron at Bokoshe; LeFlore at Buffalo Valley

LeFlore County Republicans to meet 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Lynch Library in Poteau.

