Blast from the past 8-26-2021

Blast from the past for today.

A sideline picture of the Heavener football team in the mid-1970s. On the left is Coach Bob Swinford. Next to him is Assistant Coach Bob Riley.

If you have a picture you would like to post on the blast from the past, send an email to [email protected].

To sponsor our blast from the past for only $1 per day, please email [email protected].

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.