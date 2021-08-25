Seeds set for fast pitch softball LCT

Defending champion Pocola received the top seed for the upcoming LeFlore County Tournament, which starts Sept. 13.

The first rounds of the tournament will be held at Panama, with the final games moving to Spiro.

Whitesboro received the second seed while Howe is third and Poteau fourth. Wister is fifth, Heavener sixth, Panama seventh, Cameron is eight, LeFlore ninth, Spiro 10th, Talihina 11th and Arkoma 12th. Spiro and Bokoshe have gotten a team together so there are only 12 teams I the tournament.

Opening-round games have Cameron playing LeFlore, Wister playing Arkoma, Heavener against Talihina and Panama taking on Spiro.

Pocola plays the Cameron and LeFlore winner, Poteau goes against the Arkoma and Wister winner, Howe gets the Heavener and Talihina winner and Whitesboro take on the Spiro and Panama winner.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.