Poteau sweeps Checotah

POTEAU – Poteau swept a pair of 4A-8 games from Checotah Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates took the opener, 10-0, and capped the sweep with an 11-2 victory in the second game.

Poteau is 11-4 overall and 5-1 in district play. Checotah is 1-12 and 0-4.

In the opener Briley Bowman threw a one hitter with two strikeouts and two walks.

Annika Dill homered twice and doubled while going 3-4 with five RBI and three runs, Ava Hamilton doubled and was 2-3 with three runs and a RBI, Parker Patterson finished 2-3 with RBI and Jalynn Herring doubled while having a 1-2 game with three runs and a RBI.

Poteau 10, Checotah 0

CHS 0 0 0 0 0–0 1 6

PHS 0 2 5 0 3—10 11 0

Dill got the win for Poteau in the second game. She pitched two innings and did not allow a hit or run and struck out one and walked one. Maggie Wheat pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and no walks.

Dill homered and doubled again and was 2-5 with four RBI and two runs and Morgan Hagen doubled and went 1-1 with two RBI

Poteau 11, Checotah 2

PHS 2 3 3 0 1 2 0—11 8 3

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 2 0—2 6 7

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.