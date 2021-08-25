Poteau 7th and 8th students of the month for August

The Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for August.

Eighth grade

Name: Emelia Spradley

Parent: Lindsey Spradley

Electives: FACS, library worker, band.

She likes school because: I love learning new things.

Name: Kasten Simmons

Parent: Donna Kay Simmons

Electives: computer apps.

He likes school because: I learn new things that I didn’t know before.

Seventh grade

Name: Harper Burdick

Parents: Sara and Brian Burdick

Electives: Softball, tech-ed and FACS.

She likes school because: I like to learn new things, and hang out with my friends.

Name: Cole Bridges

Parents: Chad and Julie Bridges

Electives: Tech-ed, art and PE.

He likes school because: I get to see my friends.