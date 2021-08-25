| logout
Poteau 7th and 8th students of the month for August
The Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for August.
Eighth grade
Name: Emelia Spradley
Parent: Lindsey Spradley
Electives: FACS, library worker, band.
She likes school because: I love learning new things.
Name: Kasten Simmons
Parent: Donna Kay Simmons
Electives: computer apps.
He likes school because: I learn new things that I didn’t know before.
Seventh grade
Name: Harper Burdick
Parents: Sara and Brian Burdick
Electives: Softball, tech-ed and FACS.
She likes school because: I like to learn new things, and hang out with my friends.
Name: Cole Bridges
Parents: Chad and Julie Bridges
Electives: Tech-ed, art and PE.
He likes school because: I get to see my friends.