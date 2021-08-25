Pocola slams Wilburton

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

POCOLA – Pocola won its eighth straight game Tuesday with a 13-5 win over Wilburton.

The Lady Indians are 12-2 and play Berryhill and Eufaula Thursday. Wilburton is 8-5.

Pocola ended the game by run-rule after scoring six runs in the fifth inning.

Maci Maxwell got the win for Pocola. She went all five innings and gave up six hits and five runs, two earned, with six strikeouts and a walk.

Alyssa Parker hit a grand slam for the Lady Indians and was 1-1 with four RBI and two runs, Maxwell doubled and went 2-3 with two RBI and a run and Lety Parga doubled in a 1-3 game with two runs.

Pocola 13, Wilburton 5

WHS 0 1 2 0 2—5 6 4

PHS 0 0 7 0 6—13 7 4

