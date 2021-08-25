Obituary for Betty Lewallen

Betty Jean (Battles) Lewallen, 58, of Heavener was born Jan. 11, 1963 in Poteau to Orvil Forest and Betty Jewell (Phillips) Battles and passed away Aug. 23, 2021 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is 2 p.m., Saturday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with T.J. Huett officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Betty was a long-time resident of the area. She was a nurse’s aide in the health care field. Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and they were her world. Betty also loved John Wayne, “The Duke” and old western movies. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Leo Lewallen, of the home; three daughters Kelly Jo Pope, Anna Ruth Shadwick and Freedom Medina’ three son Russel “Bubba” Eugene Adams, Jr. and wife Rebecca, Jason Ballard and girlfriend Tish and James Ballard; four sisters Lou Harrison of Wister, Ruth Davidson of Shady Point, Josie Davidson of Poteau and Emma Cappaert of Texas; one brother, Manuel Battles, of Poteau; 15 grandchildren; special niece, Theresa McKinney; and numerous other loved relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jewell (Davidson) and Orvil Forest Battles; one brother, James David Battles; one sister, Janice Battles; and two granddaughters, Jenna S. Ballard and Jenna Frizzell.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m., Thursday, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The family will have visitation with friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Betty’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.