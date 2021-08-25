LeFlore County weather 8-25-2021

The recent heat wave continues for Wednesday and Thursday before a break is expected.

Wednesday will have clear skies with a high of 98 degrees, and a low of 74 degrees. Another heat advisory is in effect from noon through 7 p.m. with heat index of 105 to 110 possible.

Tuesday’s high was 99 with a low of 71.

Sunrise is at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday. Sunset is at 7:53 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 24 are a high of 91, with a low of 63.

Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1978 and a low of 54 in 1970.

On Aug. 24, 2020, the high was 92, with a low of 66.

