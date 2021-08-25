Howe downs Panama in district action

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HOWE – Howe stayed perfect in District 2A-6 play Tuesday with a 12-1 win over Panama.

Howe improves to 13-5 overall and 5-0 in the district. Howe visits Oktaha Thursday. Panama is 7-5 and 3-2. The Lady ‘Backs are at Colcord Friday.

Kalan Nye was the winning pitcher for Howe. She went all six innings and allowed one hit and one run with seven strikeouts and two walks.

For Howe, Ashlynn Dalton doubled and was 2-3 with a RBI and a run, Nye tripled and went2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Gracie Lute had a 2-2 game with a RBI and Abby Huie doubled while going 1-3 with two runs and a RBI.

Kami Autry took the loss for Panama. She gave up 12 hits and 12 runs with two strikeouts and a walk.

Howe 12, Panama 1

PHS 0 0 0 0 1—1 1 4

HHS 4 1 7 0 x—12 12 3