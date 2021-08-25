Heavener blasts Spiro

SPIRO – Heavener blew out Spiro, 19-0, in fast pitch softball Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves improve to 10-2-1 and host Hugo in a district doubleheader Thursday. Spiro is 0-7 and hosts Smithville Friday.

It only took two innings for Heavener to put Spiro away, scoring 13 runs in the second for the 19-0 lead.

Kinley Brand got the win doe Heavener. She pitched two innings and gave up no hits or runs with three strikeouts and a walk.

McKinley Alexander was 3-3 with two runs and a walk, Bryley Huckaby went 3-3 with three RBI and three runs, Brand had a 2-3 game with two runs and a RBI, Ava Cartwright finished 2-2 with two runs and a RBI and Paisley Stacy had a 2-2 game with four RBI and a run.

Heavener 19, Spiro 0

HHS 6 13—19 15 0

SHS 0 0—0 0 5

