Coronavirus cases continue to increase

LeFlore County had 257 new coronavirus cases in the last week, and there are now 359 active cases, an increase of 40 from last Wednesday.

The information is from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which now releases the statistics every Wednesday.

There were 207 recoveries in the last week and no deaths from complications due to the virus.

LeFlore County has now had 6,664 cases, 6,235 recoveries and 70 deaths from complications from the virus. The death to total cases is .010.

Oklahoma currently has 20,191 active cases with 2,534 new cases Wednesday. The average number of new cases per day over the last seven days is 2,271.

