Area fishing report 8-25-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The area fishing report for Wednesday.

Broken Bow: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 89. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: August 20. Elevation dropping, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids, white and striped bass slow on jigs, spoons and tube jigs below the dam, in coves, main lake and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam and main lake. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers and worms around brush structure, channels, docks and rocks. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: August 20. Elevation normal, water 89 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, flats and points. Channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish and sunfish along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along creek channels, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: August 20. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and tailwater. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and worms below the dam, in coves, around docks, points, sandbars and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: August 20. Elevation below normal, water 90 .For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: August 23. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, slabs and small lures along channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait along channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: August 20. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.