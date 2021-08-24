Wister whips Keota
WISTER – Wister improved to 11-3 in fast pitch softball Monday with an 11 -3 win over Keota.
The ninth-ranked Lady Wildcats host Quinton Thursday after Tuesday’s game with Smithville was cancelled due to COVID-19 problems with Smithville.
Wister trailed 3-0 early before rallying.
Jaelyn Covey was the winning pitcher for Wister. She pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and three runs (all earned) with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Hope Gotes tripled for the Lady Wildcats and was 1-2 with three RBI and two runs and Kourtney Donaho also tripled while going 1-2 with two RBI and a run.
Wister 11, Keota 3
KHS 3 0 0 0 0—3 4 5
WHS 2 4 5 0—11 5 2
