Taste of LeFlore County returns Oct. 7

POTEAU – The taste of LeFlore County is returning Oct, 7 in downtown Poteau, featuring outdoor dining at its finest.

The dinner lasts from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the LeFlore County Historical Society in the Hotel Lowrey. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Children 4-and-under are free.

Tickets are available at the LeFlore County Museum or by calling (918) 647-9330.

All proceeds benefit the LCHS.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.