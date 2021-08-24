Poteau wins at Broken Bow

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BROKEN BOW – Poteau exploded for five runs in the fourth inning Monday to defeat Broken Bow, 9-4, in 4A-8 play.

Poteau improves to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in district plat. Broken Bow is 3-3 and 2-1. Poteau hosts Checotah in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Poteau trailed 3-1 before the big inning.

Poteau used two pitchers in the win. Briley Bowman pitched three innings and gave up seven hits and three runs with two strikeouts and five walks. Annika Dill went four innings and allowed two hits and one run with five strikeouts and four walks.

Parker Patterson doubled and was 2-4 with a RBI and run, Kail Chitwood doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI and run, Kennedy Cox had a 2-3 outing with a RBI and run and Maggie Wheat finished 2-4.

Poteau 9, Broken Bow 4

PHS 1 0 0 5 0 3 0—9 12 0

BBHS 0 1 2 0 0 0 1—4 9 3

