Poteau Board approves extra duty schedule

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board – on a split vote – approved the district’s extra duty schedule with one exception in a special meeting Monday night.

The extra duty schedule provides additional compensation for employees who are asked to perform additional duties. Multiple employees are normally involved and assignments are made annually by the site principals.

Following a 40-minute executive session, Matt McBee moved that the schedule for the 2021-22 school year be approved with the exception of a curriculum instruction coordinator. The vote was 3-2, with McBee, Ranada Adams and Earl Jobe voting yes and Ron Hall and Deann Williams voting no.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg questioned the decision, saying the position was needed because the district has no assistant superintendent. McBee replied that the board plans to hire an assistant superintendent. He said Sjoberg should appoint someone to handle the duties. Sjoberg said he had recommended the person he felt was best qualified, and McBee said he disagreed with that choice, and, “The board has voted.”

McBee moved to adjourn the meeting. Hall voted no, saying he thought more discussion was needed, but the vote to adjourn was the same as the previous 3-2 vote.