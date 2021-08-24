Pocola wins big at Hulbert
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
HULBERT – Pocola had an easy time of sweeping two District 2A-6 games here Monday.
The Lady Indians won the opener, 15-0, then completed the sweep with an 18-0 victory in the second game.
Pocola improves to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the district. Hulbert is 2-3 and 0-2. Pocola hosts Wilburton Tuesday.
In the 15-0 win in the first game, Maci Maxwell threw a no-hitter in the three-inning game. She struck out eight and walked one.
Bailey Lairamore doubled twice and was 2-3 with three RBI and a run, Riley Jerrell doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI and run, Kylee Merritt tripled in a 1-2 outing with a run and Kylee Smith also tripled while going 1-2 with three runs and two RBI.
Pocola 15, Hulbert 0
PHS 3 3 9—15 10 0
HHS 0 0 0—0 0 2
The second game was even more lopsided as Pocola scored 12 runs in the first and coasted to the win.
Alyssa Parker threw a no-hitter for Pocola with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Madison Linker doubled and was 2-2 with three RBI and three runs, Lairamore doubled and went 2-3 with four RBI and two runs, Merritt also doubled and had a 2-2 game with two RBI and two runs and Jerrell doubled and had a 1-2 game with two RBI and a run.
Pocola 18, Hulbert 0
HHS 0 0 0—0 0 5
PHS 12 6 x—18 10 0
Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.