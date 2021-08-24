Panama sweeps Central

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SALLISAW – Panama went 2-0 in Disrict 2A-6 games at Central Sallisaw Monday.

The Lady ‘Backs won the opener, 7-4, before taking the second game, 19-5.

Panama is 7-4 and 3-1 in district play. The Lady ‘Backs host Howe Tuesday. Central is 7-5 and 2-2.

In the opener, Panama took the lead with a 3-run fourth and never trailed again.

Kami Autrey went the distance for Panama. She gave up only four hits and the four runs, three earned, while striking out four and walking four.

Layla Sons homered and doubled while going 3-3 with four RBI and two runs for Panama, Autrey doubled and was 2-3 with a run and Alyssa Yoakum doubled in a 2-3 game with a run.

Panama 7, Central 4

PHS 2 0 0 3 0 2 0—7 8 4

CHS 2 1 0 0 0 1 0—4 4 2

In the second game, Panama’s Krista Dotson got the win. She went all five innings and allowed four hits and five runs, all earned, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Makayla Belford doubled and went 3-3 with three runs and a RBI, Dotson tripled and was 2-4 with three RBI and three runs, Kelcee Ward had a 2-3 outing with three runs and a RBI and Alyssa Yoakum doubled and finished 1-1 with two RBI and two runs.

Panama 19, Central 5

CHS 0 0 2 3 0—5 4 4

PHS 1 6 9 3 x—19 11 4

