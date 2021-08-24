Obituary for Ramon Martinez

Ramon Tavera Martinez, 60, of Heavener was born Aug. 31, 1961 to Ignacio Tavera and Tomasa Martinez and passed away August 20, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral mass is 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heavener with Leonard Medina officiating. Burial will be in Cementerio De Nuevo Tantuan, Mexico, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by his parents Ignacio Tavera and Tomasa Martinez; his wife, Francisca Aguero Cantu’; two daughters Nora Ilda Tavera Aguero and Erika Tavera; two sons Ramon Tavera and Victor Tavera; one sister, Maria Elena Tavera; four brothers Seferino Tavera, Vicente Tavera, Martin Tavera and Roberto Tavera; 11 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Viewing is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

