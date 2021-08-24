LeFlore County weather 8-24-2021

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. with a heat index of 107 degrees expected.

LeFlore County is expected to have clear skies Tuesday with a high of 98, with a low of 72.

Monday’s high was 99, with a low of 72.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m. Sunset is at 7:55 p.m.

Averages for Aug. 24 are a high of 91, with a low of 63.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1982. The record low was 54 in 1976.

On Aug. 24, 2021. The high was 92, with a low of 66.

