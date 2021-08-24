| logout
LeFlore County sport scoreboard 8-23-2021
Fast pitch softball
Cameron 14, Battiest 2
Heavener 10, Antlers 2
Panama 7, Central 4
Panama 19, Central 5
Pocola 15, Hulbert 0
Pocola 18, Hulbert 0
Poteau 9, Broken Bow 4
Sallisaw 12, Spiro 1
Baseball
Wister 19, Howe 0
Oktaha 12, LeFlore 0
Wright City 13, Whitesboro 1
Wister 11, Keota 3
To report additional scores or to make corrections, text (918) 649-4712 or email [email protected]
