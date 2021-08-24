Heavener hammers Antlers
ANTLERS – Heavener blasted Antlers, 10-2, Monday in District 3A-8 action.
The Lady Wolves improve to 8-2 overall, 3-1 in district play, and visit Spiro Tuesday. Antlers is 1-9 and 1-2.
Kinley Brand got the win for Heavener. She went all seven innings and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Cayleigh McGee was 3-3 with four RBI for Heavener, Brand went 3-5 with three runs, Brooklin McClure doubled and had a 2-3 outing with three runs and Marianna Garcia finished 2-4 with a RBI and a run.
Heavener 10, Antlers 2
HHS 0 0 5 1 0 1 3—10 13 1
AHS 1 0 1 0 0 0 0—2 4 3
