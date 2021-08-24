Heavener hammers Antlers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

ANTLERS – Heavener blasted Antlers, 10-2, Monday in District 3A-8 action.

The Lady Wolves improve to 8-2 overall, 3-1 in district play, and visit Spiro Tuesday. Antlers is 1-9 and 1-2.

Kinley Brand got the win for Heavener. She went all seven innings and allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Cayleigh McGee was 3-3 with four RBI for Heavener, Brand went 3-5 with three runs, Brooklin McClure doubled and had a 2-3 outing with three runs and Marianna Garcia finished 2-4 with a RBI and a run.

Heavener 10, Antlers 2

HHS 0 0 5 1 0 1 3—10 13 1

AHS 1 0 1 0 0 0 0—2 4 3

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.