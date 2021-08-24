Death notice for Deborah Cooper

Deborah Jean Cooper was born in Poteau Feb. 27, 1949 to Cleo and Dorothy (Roman) Cooper, and passed away Aug. 21 in Henderson, Texas.

There will be a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Poteau.

Survivors are her sister Karen (Cooper) Ray and husband Calvin Ray of Shady Point.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo and Dorothy, her brother, Richard Cooper and her sister-in-law, Sharon (Wooten) Cooper.