Courthouse to close on Oct. 22 for training

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The LeFlore County Courthouse will be closed to the public beginning at noon Oct.22 so employees can have safety and emergency training.

County commissioners during Monday’s meeting approved the closing for “alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate training.”

Commissioners also approved a lease purchase agreement with Welch State Bank for the Talihina Fire Department to purchase a truck from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus. The deal totals $137,780 with annual payments of $27,556.

Two District 3 projects were advanced – Benson Lane and Hodgen and Zoe railroad crossing.

District 2 projects approved included Water Tower and Rawson Ridge roads, and Wild Horse, Fruit Farm and Kennedy Roads.

A labor-service agreement for $86.00 was OKD with Robert Speir for grader repairs.

A tort claim frilled on behalf of Kim Wheeler was forwarded to the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma to be examined.

