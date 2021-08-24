Cameron School goes virtual

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CAMERON – Cameron Public School has canceled classes and went to virtual learning Tuesday, according to Superintendent John Long.

“After careful consideration, Cameron Public School has decided to go virtual starting Aug. 24 through Sept. 6 due to an increase of students testing positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement. “The health and safety of our students is our number one priority and this will give our students a better opportunity to remain healthy while still providing them with the opportunity to continue their education from their homes.

“The philosophy of Cameron Public School is there is no substitute for in class traditional learning, but, due to these circumstances, packets will be sent home with the students to continue their educational process. Classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at regular time.”