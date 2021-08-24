Cameron crushes Battiest

BATTIEST – Cameron celebrated being ranked for the first time in years with a 14-2 win at Battiest Monday in fast-pitch softball.

Cameron is ranked 14th in Class B and improves to 14-2.

Laney Dyer got the win, striking out 11 in five innings and allowing two walks.

She also tripled and was 1-1 with two RBI.

Cameron 14, Battiest 2

CHS 3 0 4 4 3—14 4 4

BHS 0 1 0 1 0—2 2 4

