Calendar of events 8-24-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Tuesday

High school softball: Heavener at Spiro; Panama at Howe; Quinton at Cameron; Checotah at Poteau; Bokoshe at Talihina; Arkoma at Webbers Falls

High school baseball: Bokoshe at Howe: Whitesboro at Stonewall

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.

