Blast from the past 8-24-2021

Pulled by mules and driven by Jim Berry, Spiro’s float appeared at parades and political rallies during the 1908 election campaign to determine the LeFlore County seat. The float had elevated tiers, in a stairstep design with queen Georgia Fannin at the top. Occupants and onlookers, other than the queen and driver, are unknown. (Photo courtesy of John Redwine II)

