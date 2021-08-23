This date in history 8-23-2021

Events that happened on Aug. 23 through history.

1914: Battle of Mons is held.

1926: Valentino dies.

1927: Sacco and Vanzetti executed.

1939: Germany, Russia sign non-aggression pact.

1947: First Little League World Series champion crowned.

1989: Pete Rose gets booted from baseball.

1999: New York City reports first cases of West Nile virus.

2000: First “Survivor” finale airs.

