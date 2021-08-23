| logout
This date in history 8-23-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 23 through history.
1914: Battle of Mons is held.
1926: Valentino dies.
1927: Sacco and Vanzetti executed.
1939: Germany, Russia sign non-aggression pact.
1947: First Little League World Series champion crowned.
1989: Pete Rose gets booted from baseball.
1999: New York City reports first cases of West Nile virus.
2000: First “Survivor” finale airs.
