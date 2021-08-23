Services set for Judy Harper

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPIRO – Judy Carol Harper of Spiro was born Oct. 14, 1959 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jimmy Darrell and Daisey Mae (Aaron) Beam and passed away Aug. 20, 2021 in Tulsa.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Bryan Fouts and Reverend Rick McElyea officiating.

Survivors are her mother, Daisey Beam; her husband, Fred “Junior” Harper; two daughters Dottie Smith and husband Roy Don and Carrie Harper; two sons Mark Harper and wife Shala and Brian Harper and wife Karla; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two brothers Jimmy Beam and wife Kathy and Michael Beam and wife Donna.

She was preceded in death by her father.

