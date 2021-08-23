Service planned for Earl LaFleur Jr.

SPIRO – Earl LaFleur, Jr. passed away Aug. 20, 2021, in Spiro, and was born Aug. 18, 1948 in Ville Platte, Louisiana to Earl Sr. and Amy (Miller) LaFleur.

Graveside funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana with Brother Jim Myers officiating.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Edmonson) LaFleur; daughters Pamela LaFleur Richey and husband Jeff, Angela LaFleur Theriot and husband Chris, Francie LaFleur Folks and Dean, Catherine LaFleur Grant and husband Colby, Jacqueline LaFleur Floyd and husband Marcus; sons Craig LaFleur and Garrett LaFleur; sister, Dean LaFleur Soileau and husband Gary; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Hazel (Cooper) Edmonson; numerous grandchildren, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.