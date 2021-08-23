Poteau School Board to hold special meeting Monday

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will hold a special board meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

As required by Section 311, Title 25 of the Oklahoma Statutes, notice is hereby given that

the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 29, LeFlore County, Oklahoma,

will hold a SPECIAL meeting on the 23RD day of August, 2021, at 6 o’clock p.m., at the Board Room, Bert Corr Administration Building, Poteau Public Schools, 100 Mockingbird Lane, Poteau.

The following is a list of the business to be conducted by the Board of Education at the above meeting:

NOTE : The Poteau Board of Education may discuss, vote to approve, vote to disapprove, vote to table, or decide not to vote on any item on this agenda.

CALL MEETING TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL.

RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE EXTRA- DUTY SCHEDULE FOR 2021-2022.

Information – The Extra Duty Compensation Schedule is reviewed and approved on an annual basis. Extra duty assignments are made by the site principals and superintendent after the compensation is approved.

Recommendation – The Board approve the Extra Duty Schedule for the 2021-2022 school year.

EXECUTIVE SESSION.

Proposed Executive Session pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, Section 307 (B) (1) and (3), to discuss, to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table consideration on personnel for 2021-2022 school year: to accept or not accept personnel resignations, so the board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or table employment on personnel listed, accept or not accept resignations for positions listed.

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Discuss the Extra Duty Schedule for 2021-2022.

Vote to acknowledge the board has returned from Executive Session to Open Session.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President

Vote to approve the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda.

Vote to approve the Extra Duty Schedule for 2021-2022.

ADJOURN.