Obituary for Ronnie Williams

Ronnie Dale Williams,70, of Wister was born July 16, 1951 in Poteau to Johnie E. and Ann Lee (Morgan) Williams and passed away Aug. 19, 2021 in Wister.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff Dodd officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Poteau D.A.V. Chapter #63. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was a life-long resident of the area, a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in the Vietnam Era, and a member of the Heavener Masonic Lodge #154. Ronnie was a retired truck driver, working as a civilian contractor for the United States Army, and for other trucking companies throughout his career. He loved to hunt and fish, and on occasion, he would play golf from time to time. During the summer, he loved to go camping at the lake and ride jet skis with his family and friends.

Survivors are his wife, Robin Williams, of the home; six daughters Susan Armer and husband Nick of Kansas City, Missouri, Starla Garcia of Hanford, California, Stacy Herschel of Hanford, California, Tonya Wilson of Wister, Sarah Lawson of Spiro and Angie Forester of Wister; two sisters Barbara McCartney and husband Harold of Springdale, Arkansas, and Sandra Bullard and husband Alan of Centerton, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren, whom he loved dearly with all of his heart; 10 great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly with all of his heart; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers are Shannon Cruce, Parnell Kelly, Jimmy Murray, Little Don Meeks, Rick Barnes, and Andrew Amos.

Honorary pallbearers are Joe Powers, Don Meeks, Matt Cripps, Jimmy Nobles, Rodney Nobles, and Richard Womack.

Viewing is from noon until 8p.m. with the family visiting with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

