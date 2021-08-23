NSU, CASC combine efforts to expand learning opportunities

Northeastern State University and Carl Albert State College announced on Thursday a new agreement that would provide additional experiential learning opportunities for graduate students.

Carl Albert State College President Jay Falkner and Northeastern State University President Steve Turner signed the partnership agreement during a ceremony at the NSU Muskogee campus on Thursday.

“As Oklahoma’s immersive-learning institution, NSU is thrilled to partner with Carl Albert State College to provide our students with even more experiential learning opportunities,” Turner said. “This partnership is a win-win for both institutions. While NSU students build needed real-word experience they are providing a valuable service as part of CASC’s workforce.”

Falkner also praised the partnership, adding he hopes other institutions follow NSU and CASC’s example in collaborating together to provide invaluable experiences for students.

“This day signifies the beginning of a new chapter of partnership for our institutions, and most importantly, the students we serve,” Falkner said. “Workforce educational experience is more valuable than ever before, and it is our hope and belief that the pipeline we are creating between CASC and NSU will strengthen access and opportunity for our students on multiple levels. We are deeply proud of this collaborative effort to address critical needs for both institutions while serving as a pilot for future growth across our entire state system of higher education.”

Per the agreement, NSU master’s students will be hired as graduate assistants and placed in designated offices on CASC campuses. Graduate assistantships will be available in various fields, including, but not limited to, athletics, housing and supporting roles in student affairs related activities and marketing and media.

Graduate assistantships as part of the agreement will be available starting the fall 2021 semester. Dr. Cari Keller, Dean of the NSU Graduate College, said there will be five total positions available, adding that two have already been filled.

“NSU has a long history of collaborating with Carl Albert,” Keller said. “This agreement is a natural extension of that relationship.”