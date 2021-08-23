LeFlore County weather 8-23-2021

One day after tying the hottest temperature of the summer, LeFlore County will have mostly clear skies with hit temperatures again Monday to kick off the work week.

Another heat advisory is in effect for Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 105 are expected.

Sunday’s high was 99, tying with July 31 for the hottest day of 2021, with a low of 74.

Sunrise for Monday is 6:45 a.m. Sunset is 7:56 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 22 are a high of 91, with a low of 63.

Record for the date were a high of 103 in 1980, and a low of 55 in 1976.

One year ago, on Aug. 22. 2021, the high was 90, with a low of 63.

