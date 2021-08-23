| logout
Calendar of events 8-23-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.
High school softball: Heavener at Antlers; Cameron at Battiest; Poteau at Broken Bow
High school baseball: Wister at Howe; McCurtain at Bokoshe; Wright City at Whitesboro
Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.
Poteau School Board special meeting 6 p.m.
