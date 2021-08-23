Calendar of events 8-23-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.

Service for Daisy Chandler

High school softball: Heavener at Antlers; Cameron at Battiest; Poteau at Broken Bow

High school baseball: Wister at Howe; McCurtain at Bokoshe; Wright City at Whitesboro

Heavener Lions Club meets 5:30 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.

Poteau School Board special meeting 6 p.m.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.