Blast from the past 8-23-2021

Poteau’s float in the 1908 runoff election campaign to determine the county seat. The two men and 16 young women occupying the float are unidentified. Most likely Poteau’s queen, Ruth Morrison, was on the float. (Photo courtesy of John Redwine II)

