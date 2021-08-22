Wister wins twice in Frontier Tournament

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

FRONTIER – Wister won both its games at the Frontier Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Wildcats (10-3) defeated Kremlin-Hillsdale, 7-2, and Fairland, 2-1.

Wister hosts Keota Monday.

In the opener, Wister scored twice in the first and cruised to the win.

Kaylea Underwood picked up the win for Wister. She pitched five innings and allowed two hits and two runs, both earned, with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Jordan Makovy tripled and was 3-3 with three RBI and a run and Reagan Roath was 2-3 with a run.

Wister defeated Fairland without recording a hit.

Underwood got the win again, pitching all five innings and allowing eight hits with one run while striking out seven and walking none.

Wister 2, Fairland 1

WHS 1 0 1 0 0—2 0 1

FHS 0 1 0 0 0—1 8 1

Wister 7, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

KHS 1 0 0 1 0—2 2 2

WHS 2 0 4 2 x—7 7 1

