Poteau goes 2-0 in tournament Saturday

KELLYVILLE – Poteau went 2- in the Kellyville Tournament Saturday.

The Lady Pirates improved to 7-5 with an 8-3 win over Mannford and an 8-1 victory over Okemah.

Poteau is back in action Monday at Broken Bow.

The Lady Pirates trailed 2-0 against Mannford before rallying for three runs in the third, then added five in the fourth.

Briley Bowman got the win for Poteau. She pitched 4.1 innings and allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, with no strikeouts and two walks.

Annika Dill tripled and was 2-3 with a run for Poteau, Parker Patterson doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI, Morgan Hagen doubled in a 2-3 outing with three RBI, Kennedy Cox doubled and finished 2-2 with two RBI and a run, Bowman had a 2-3 game with a RBI, Emery Loman went 2-3 and Kail Chitwood homered and was 1-3 with two RBI and a run.

Poteau 8, Mannford 3

MHS 1 9 1 1 0—3 7 0

PHS 0 0 3 5—8 13 0

Against Okemah Annika Dill and Maggie Wheat teamed up for a no-hitter. Dill went an inning and gave up one unearned run with a walk while Wheat pitched 2.2 innings, striking out four and walking four.

Dill doubled and was 2-2 with two runs and a RBI, Patterson doubled and was 1-1 with two RBI and a run and Hagen doubled and finished 1-1 with a run.

Poteau 8, Okemah 1

OHS 1 0 0 0—1 0 2

PHS 8 0 0 x—8 7 0

