Pocola, Whitesboro tied for first in power poll

Pocola and Whitesboro shared the top spot in this week’s LeFlore County fast pitch softball power poll, as voted on by the Ledger/LCJ readers.

Vote in this week’s poll HERE.

Heavener and Howe were tied for third place while Panama, Poteau and Wister are tied for fourth.

LeFlore is eighth, Cameron ninth, Spiro 10th, Arkoma is 11th, Talihina 12th and Bokoshe is 13th.

Everybody is invited and encouraged to vote in the poll. All you have to do is vote in the attached PDF and return by email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The top team is 13 points down to one point for the team ranked 13th.

This week’s rankings are softball rankings 8-22-2021.