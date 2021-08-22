Pocola girls go undefeated in Festival

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

STILLWATER – Pocola finish up an undefeated run at the Stillwater Festival Saturday with a pair of wins.

The Lady Indians mauled Comanche in the opener, 11-0, before edging Silo in the final contest, 2-1.

Pocola improves to 9-2 and hosts Wilburton Tuesday.

Against Comanche, Maci Maxwell threw a two hitter with seven strikeouts to get the win.

Madison Linker doubled and was 2-4 with two runs and a RBI, Kylee Smith homered and went 1-3 with three RBI and two runs and Kylee Merritt doubled and finished 1-3 with a RBI and a run.

Pocola 11, Comanche 0

PHS 3 0 1 3 4—11 9 1

CHS 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 4

In the win over Silo, Pocola scored both its runs in the fifth inning and made it hold up.

Alyssa Parker got the win pitching for Pocola. She went all six innings and gave up three hits and a earned run with two strikeouts and a walk.

Pocola 2, Silo 1

PHS 0 0 0 0 2 0—2 2 0

SHS 0 0 0 0 0 1—1 3 0

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.