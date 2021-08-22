LeFlore County weather 8-22-2021

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued another heat advisory foe LeFlore County on Sunday from noon through 8 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy skies Sunday with a high of 95 degrees, and a low of 77 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 91 with a low of 73. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.76 inches. Average rainfall for August is 3.10 inches.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m. Sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 22 are a high of 91. The average low is 65.

Records for the date were a high of 104 in 1980, the record low was 53 in 1981.

On Aug. 22. 2020, the high was 90, with a low of 63.

