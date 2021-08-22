Lady Wolves lose in finals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

OKMULGEE – Kiefer defeated Heavener, 10-2, in the finals of the Okmulgee Tournament Saturday.

Heavener is 7-2-1 and visits Antlers in a district game Monday. Kiefer improves to 11-2.

The score was only 5-2 before Kiefer added five insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kinley Brand went the distance for Heavener. She gave up seven hits and 10 runs, only three runs, with two strikeouts and six walks. The Lady Wolves were hurt by six errors.

Cayleigh McGee homered and was 1-3 with two RBI and a run.

Kiefer 10, Heavener 2

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 2—2 3 6

KHS 1 1 0 1 2 5—10 7 0

