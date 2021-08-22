Lady Lions lose twice

STILLWATER – Howe dropped two games Saturday in the Stillwater Festival.

Howe lost to Lone Grove, 6-0, and Red Oak, 4-1. The Lady Lions are 12-5 and host Panama Tuesday.

Against Lone Grove, Howe fell behind, 6-0 after two innings and could never comeback.

Kalan Nye took the loss for Howe, going all three innings and giving up four hits with the six runs (three earned, and had two strikeouts and four walks.

Lone Grove 6, Howe 0

HHS 0 0 0 0-0 3 3

LHS 3 3 0—6 4 0

In the final game against Red Oak, Howe trailed by four runs after three innings and never recovered.

Maddy Duvall pitched three innings and gave up five hits and four runs, with no strikeouts and three walks. Kaelbi Duvall threw one inning, allowing no hits or runs.

Joanna Loyd went 2-2 with a RBI for Howe.

Red Oak 4, Howe 1

HHS 0 0 0 1 0 –1 5 0

RHS 0 2 2 0 x—4 5 0

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.