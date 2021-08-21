Wister goes 2-0 in Festival

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

FRONTIER – Wister, 8-3, went 2-0 Friday on the first day of the Frontier Festival.

The Lady Wildcats opened with a 2-0 win over Covington-Douglas before defeating Davenport, 8-3, in the second game.

Against Covington-Douglas, Wister scored a single run in the second and fifth innings.

Kaylea Underwood got the win for Wister, pitching all five innings. She gave uo three his with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Jaelyn Covey doubled and went 2-3 with a run scored for Wister and Hattie Pate doubled and was 1-2 with a run.

Wister 2, CD 0

CDS 0 0 0 0 0—0 3 2

WHS 0 1 0 0 1—2 4 0

Against Davenport, the score was tied at 2, before Wister scored six runs in the top of the sixth.

Underwood got the win again for Wister. She pitched all six innings and gave up three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Hope Gotes went 2-4 with a RBI, Jordan Makovy was 2-3 with a run, Underwood had a 2-3 game batting with a run and Pate doubled again and finished 1-3 with two RBI and a run.

Wister 8, Davenport 3

WHS 0 2 0 0 0 6—8 10 3

DHS 1 1 0 0 0 1—3 3 2

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.