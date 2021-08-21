| logout
This date in history 8-21-2021
Events that happened on Aug. 21 through history.
1858: Lincoln-Douglas debate begins.
1863: Guerillas massacre residents of Lawrence, Kansas.
1911: Theft of Mona Lisa discovered.
1944: Seeds of United Nations are formed.
1959: Hawaii becomes 50th state.
1971: Antiwar protestors raid draft office.
1974: Equal Education Law takes effect.
1980: PETA is formed.
1986: Gas cloud wipes out Cameroon villagers.
1991: Attempted coup of Gorbachev collapses.
2004: Michael Phelps wins eighth medal.
