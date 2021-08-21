Poteau splits games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

KELLYVILLE – Poteau split two games in the Kellyville Festival Friday.

The Lady Pirates beat Morris, 5-2, and lost to Bristow, 4-1. Poteau plays Mannford and Okemah in the Festival Saturday.

In the opener against Morris, the Lady Pirates scored three runs in the top of the third and never trailed.

Briley Bowman pitched all four innings and got the win. She gave up two hits and the two runs, both unearned, struck out four and walked one.

Parker Patterson doubled and went 2-3 with two runs.

Poteau 5, Morris 2

PHS 0 0 3 2—5 6 1

MHS 0 0 2 0—2 2 1

Bristow scored a run in each inning to beat Poteau in the second game.

Annika Dill took the loss for Poteau. She pitched all four innings and allowed three hits and the four runs, one earned, with three strikeoyts and five walks.

Bristow 4, Poteau 0

PHS 1 0 0 0—1 2 3

BHS 1 1 1 1—4 3 0

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.