Pocola pounds Stillwater

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

STILLWATER – Pocola defeated Stillwater, 7-2, in the Stillwater Festival Friday.

Alyssa Parker went the distance and got the win for Pocola. She gave up five hits and two earned runs, with 12 strikeouts and a walk.

Parker also doubled and was 3-4 with three RBI and a run, Kylee Merritt was 3-4 with a RBI and a run, Riley Jerrell doubled and finished 1-4 and Maci Maxwell doubled and had a 1-4 game with a run.

Pocola 7, Stillwater 2

PHS 0 0 3 1 0 2 1—7 9 0

SHS 1 0 0 0 1 0 0—2 5 2

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.