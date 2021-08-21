| logout
Pocola pounds Stillwater
STILLWATER – Pocola defeated Stillwater, 7-2, in the Stillwater Festival Friday.
Alyssa Parker went the distance and got the win for Pocola. She gave up five hits and two earned runs, with 12 strikeouts and a walk.
Parker also doubled and was 3-4 with three RBI and a run, Kylee Merritt was 3-4 with a RBI and a run, Riley Jerrell doubled and finished 1-4 and Maci Maxwell doubled and had a 1-4 game with a run.
Pocola 7, Stillwater 2
PHS 0 0 3 1 0 2 1—7 9 0
SHS 1 0 0 0 1 0 0—2 5 2
