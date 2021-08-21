Obituary for Michael Fisher

Michael Allen Fisher,32, of Poteau was born June 13, 1989 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Michael Ray and Jennifer (Lafferty) Fisher and passed away August 17, 2021 in Spiro.

The family will have visitation with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Way To Victory Church in Rock Island. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.

Michael loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his children, who were the love of his life. Michael will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He was survived by his children Aubree Lynn, Aleah Rene, Mila Averi, Boston Levi and Kashton Allen; his mother Jennifer Reed and husband Terry of Beaver Dams, New York; his father, Michael Ray Fisher, of Poteau; one sister Erika Kirkham and husband Zach of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one brother, Brandon T. Fisher, of Prattville, Alabama; his grandparents

Joann and Don Ray of Sundown, Texas, and Donna Dixon of Rockville, Indiana and Don Keirnan of Cassopolis, Michigan; and a nephew, Jaxtyn Kirkham, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

To sign Michael’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.