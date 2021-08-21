| logout
Calendar of events 8-21-2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email [email protected].
Saturday
Brave the mud run
Memorial service for Benjamin Bethel
High school softball: Heavener at Okmulgee Tournament; Howe at Stillwater Festival; Poteau at Kellyville Festival
Daddy-daughter dance at the Reynolds Center 6 p.m.
